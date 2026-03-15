NICO Group fires up SKC Charity golf with K25 million sponsorship

Conglomerate NICO Group has thrown its weight behind the Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation’s Charity Fundraising Golf Tournament with a K25 million sponsorship.

The announcement has boosted the foundation’s efforts to procure dialysis and monitoring machines for strategic public hospitals in Malawi.

“We are thrilled with One NICO’s response to our call,” said Sean Chilima, Trustee of the SKC Foundation and son of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.

“This contribution will go a long way to realise funds that will greatly assist in easing the plight of people with kidney challenges in the country,” added Sean.

NICO Group, with its diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including NBS Bank, NICO General, NICO Life,, NICO Pension, NICO Asset Managers, NICO Capital Eris Properties and NICO Technologies, has demonstrated its commitment to prioritizing Malawians’ welfare over profit.

“We believe in holding hands with other partners that are pushing initiatives that change people’s lives. . Health is one of our key areas of support, and fundraising for the procurement of dialysis and monitoring machines for public hospitals in Malawi is an honourable thing to do. That is why we have decided to contribute to this noble cause,” said NICO Group Chief Operating Officer, Dr Kwanele Ngwenya.

The charity golf tournament, scheduled for 28 March 2026 at the Lilongwe Golf Club, is expected to attract prominent participants and sponsors, further amplifying the SKC Foundation’s mission to improve healthcare services in Malawi.

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