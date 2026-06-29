NICO Group Pledges Continued Support for Lilongwe Motor Show

NICO Group has reaffirmed its commitment to provide financial backing for the continued organization of the Lilongwe Motor Show.

NICO Group officials said the event delivers both entertainment and valuable business opportunities for stakeholders in the automotive sector.

In an interview, NICO Insurance Company Head of Business, Zalimba Makawa, commended the organizers for creating a platform that enables motor vehicle businesses to showcase their products and services.

“It’s not just about ticking the compliance box. With NICO, you get legal compliance, financial protection in case of an accident or total loss, flexible payment options, and now family funeral cover,” Makawa said.

NICO Group said it will continue to associate with the Lilongwe Motor Show because its core business is to provide “reliable and flexible claims service that is second to none in the insurance market.” The company added that it aims to help clients get “back in the driver’s seat quickly.”

The 7th edition of the Lilongwe Motor Show was held at Malawi Square, inside the Bingu International Convention Centre. It attracted visitors who explored displays of vintage and modern vehicles.

The event also featured business exhibitions, live music performances, and family-oriented activities.

Launched in 2016 by Alinane Njolomole through Lilongwe Motor Show Limited, the event has grown into Malawi’s premier annual automotive lifestyle show.

It brings together car dealers, banks, insurers, accessory brands, and lifestyle businesses for exhibitions, networking, and entertainment.

The organizers have since expanded the show to Blantyre, hosting a spin-off edition there since 2022.

Typical showcases at the event include vehicle launches, luxury and classic car displays, vintage collections, electric vehicles, stunt driving and spin shows, bike parades, test drives, food courts, DJs, and family activities.

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