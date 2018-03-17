Nigeria catches Prophet Bushiri’s spell: ‘Major 1’ attracts thousands to his services

Scenes of jubilation, awestruck and immense admiration of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri have been the order of the people in the streets of Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, as the man of God continue his 5 Day Crusade in the West African country.

The South African based Malawian preacher, together with his spiritual father Prophet Uebert Angel, jetted in Nigeria on Wednesday for a 5 Day Crusade which is launching his Global Prophetic Tour. The tour will see him in US, Africa, Asia and Australia.

After jetting in, the Prophet was treated to a grand reception that locals say is only given to a presidential candidate in Nigeria.

He has a 24 hour millitary protection and different ‘Oga’ have paid tribute to his coming as a great source of breakthrough to their people.

The ‘Major 1’ services are attracting thousands at Mercyland Ministry grounds run by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. Thousands people are staying the course to watch him preach, teach and demonstrate the power of God through prophecies.

In his welcome remarks, Prophet Jeremiah hailed Prophet Bushiri and Prophet Angel as great men of God whose presence at his church is historical and also “a point of grace.”

Locals here wait the entire night to get a front seat so that they catch a close glimpse of the Malawian born Prophet Bushiri. Some even fight to grab the sand of where he taps his shoes for they believe it becomes annointed.

ECG communications director Ephraim Nyondo says the world continue to accept Prophet Bushiri as “heavenly sent’’ as such the Nigeria experience isn’t suprising.

“Whereever he goes to minister, the reception is awesome and the hunger for him escalates. That what happens when you have grace,” he said.

From Nigeria, the Prophet will briefly return to South Africa before resuming his global tour, Nyondo confirmed.

