Nigerian apostle makes Malawi debut at Blantyre healing conference

A major Christian conference drawing participants from as far as Australia and Nigeria is set to take place in Blantyre next week, with a prominent Nigerian apostle making his first visit to Malawi as the headline speaker.

The Healing Miracle Revival Conference, organised by Raised for a Purpose (RFP) Ministry, runs from 9 to 11 July 2026 at the Koinonia Convocation Arena Dawn Auditorium in Blantyre.

The event will feature evening sessions and a dedicated ministers conference.

Apostle Michael Orokpo of Nigeria will lead proceedings, addressing what organisers describe as the spiritual, mental and physical wellbeing of participants — continuing RFP Ministries’ mission to impact lives globally.

Pastor Aubrey Mwasinga said the response had already exceeded expectations, with more than 4,000 participants registered through Eventbrite from countries including Australia, Nigeria and several other African nations.

The conference will also be streamed live for international attendees unable to travel to Blantyre.

“We are promising a transformative experience filled with worship, teaching and divine encounters,” Mwasinga said, extending an open invitation for more people to attend either in person or online.

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