Nigerian drug dealer in Malawi sentenced to 6 year in jail

The chief resident magistrate’s court in Lilongwe on January 15, 2022 sentenced a 23-year old Nigerian national, Chigozie Franklin Ifeanyi-Chukwu to six years imprisonment with hard labour for being found in possession of cocaine and cannabis sativa.

The offense is contrary to Registration 4(a) of Dangerous Regulation as read with Section 1a(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act and contrary to Section 19(1)of the Dangerous Drug Act as read with Regulation 4(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Regulations respectively.

State prosecutor, Prescott Mwayiulipo told the court that the convict, on 15 December 2021 at City Mall in Lilongwe, was found in possession of seven blisters of cocaine weighing 2.2 grams and cannabis sativa weighing 0.9 grams without license.

Mwayiulipo pleaded with the court to give Ifeanyi-Chukwu a stiff punishment stating that he committed a serious offence and for not being cooperative during his arrest.

“He run away after his arrest, thanks to community members who apprehended him, being a foreigner he was obliged to follow laws of the land hence deserving a stiffer punishment,” said Mwayiulipo.

However, Ifeanyi-Chukwu pleaded with the court for leniency saying that he was a first time offender and has a family to look after.

Passing judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana concurred with the state and sentenced him to six years imprisonment with hard labour with a recommendation of deportation after serving his sentence.

