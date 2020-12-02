Nkhampenjanga hit-maker George Mkandawire dies

One of the finest gospel musicians in Malawi George Mkandawire has died.

The Nkhampenjanga hit-maker ihas reportedly died in Zambia where he was currently residing .

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

His younger brother Charles Mkandawire, who is based in Cape Town, South Africa, said as a family they are shocked to hear of George’s passing.

He said the singer didn’t indicate in any way that he was sick.

“This is sudden death and is shocking, ” he said.

Mkandawire said details about the burial arrangements will be communicated in due course but indicated that vigil will be held in Ndirande, Blantyre where George’s parents stay.

Before he was hit by scandals, George Mkandawire was the country’s leading gospel artist.

George, who was born in 1974, hailed from Nkombezi village in Rumphi district. The artist rose to stardom in the early 2000s after releasing albums such as Ulendo.

In his music career, Mkandawire has managed to release great hits such as Nkhampenjanga, Thanthwe, Ulendo and Timuimbire.

Lately, he went into a music hibernation only to resurface last year with news that he had signed for Major 1 Records which is owned by Prophet Shephard Bushiri.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares