Nkhoma Synod declares Feb 3 holiday: Malawi poll case judgement day
The Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has asked all its workers in all its institutions to go on holiday on Monday, February3 2020 when the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitution Court will be delivering judgement on the presidential election nullification petition case.
The Judiciary has announced that the five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo will deliver tjeir ruling from 9am in Lilongwe.
In a letter signed by deputy general secretary, Reverend Brian Kamwendo, and seen by Nyasa Times, the Synod has further asked all its faithfuls to “continue being on their knees for the peace and tranquillity of the nation”.
“As per the Synod’s mandate which is derived from scripture and our values within the corporate governance code as adapted by the Synod code of ethics and operations; we are obliged at all times to be sensitive to matters of Church and Society,” reads the letter in part.
“To this end, the Synod would like to advise all Heads of Synod Institutions to observe a holiday on this day,” says the letter.
On social media platforms, Malawians are sharing tips on how to be safe and advising one another to stock up essentials such as foodstuffs, fuel and prepaid electricity and water units.
Independent Schools Association of Malawi (Isama) president Joseph Patel advised school management in hotspot areas to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of learners as they fear there may be violence in the aftermath of the ruling.
Leading bus companies have also issued notices saying that there will be no services on the day of the judgement.
Malawi Police Service has assured the public of safety.
“The Malawi Police Service would like to assure all the citizens that it has put in place necessary measures to control any acts of violence before, during and after the court judgement to ensure that law and order is maintained in the country,” said Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa in a statement.
“Any person or group planning to cause unrest during this period will be dealt with…”
And Ministry of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology said in a separate statement that security agencies will be on alert to deal with any chaotic situation during and beyond the day of judgement.
“Government is aware that this ruling will attract different reactions. As such, the State security organs are well-prepared to keep the peace that the country has safeguarded and enjoyed for many years,” said Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botoman.
The minister, who is the official government spokesperson, added: “Government urges all political parties to respect the rule of law and the Judiciary which is an independent arm of government. Sobriety and patriotism are key ingredients to peace during this period. We only have one Malawi and destruction of the country is counterproductive.”
The information minister has called for calm, saying the government has put in place measures to ensure all citizens are safe.
In the case, two of the presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections—UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima (the first petitioner) and Malawi Congress Party candidate Lazarus Chakwera (the second petitioner)—want the court to nullify presidential election results.
The petitioners wants fresh elections over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system. Incumbent President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party, who was declared winner of the elections, is the first respondent with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the second respondent.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
agree with you
this is right cause it will minimize the violence otherwise….
Mwapasa, acting Inspecter General is lying by saying that the police is there to provide security to every one. That is not correct. The truth of the matter is that the police is there to protect DPP Cadets, nothing else. I can’t trust our police.
Judgement day is Monday 3 February. The day preciding is Sunday and if the synod was God guided it is supposed to so what they are advocating their people to do on that day. Declaring Monday a holiday is like preempting that there will be chaos in the country and that’s wrong and irresponsible on the synod’s part. Various stakeholder’s have been preaching peace and love but this to me show the shallowness of some of our so called religious leaders. In Rwanda a certain denomination was complicit in the genocide please don’t take that path be preachers of good… Read more »
useless comment.God will not come down to make decisions for you coz fate does not define your destiny but your decisions.The church has made a good decision to protect those working in its different departments,their safety is paramount ,their lives are paramount so zinazi osamangonamizira Mulungu as human beings he gave us the brains to make our own decisions.Inutu mukhala ngati aja omamwa poison in the name of God.Wake up,brain up!
Iwe anyone can pre-empt because the court process was aired so people have verdict with themselves.
This is the same as saying if God loves us why doesn’t he just kill satan and save us all. Myopic way of thinking. I remember very well that at xmas and new year most prophesies talk of difficult times ahead which means all who believe must take precautions
You are right in your view, but Nkhoma Synod has also done the right thing at this season. Even yourself will take extra measures until you see the direction of that day.
I understand tippex will be freely available both on line and in MEC offices.
Mipingo inayi yofunika kuithetsa ngati mene anathetsela mboni za yehova. A tembo mukundinva?
Police should not fool Malawians, if they were not able to control crowds by the protesting HRDC, how can they manage the whole country which is likely to react either way to the news from the ConCourt. If there be no buses on the days, expect offices and shops to be closed.Nkhoma Synod has taken the right move to declare Feb 3, a holiday for its workers.
Alright! Maso pa Monday boys!
I remember that Nkhoma Synod worked hard to ensure that their choice, ex-reverend fake accent Nyolonyo won the presidential election. They take February 3 as their last bus stop in their weird wishes. They will be disappointed.
Kikikikikiki I like the way you have described the ex-Rev.
The leadership of Nkhoma synod is very partisan, political and shameful. Why can’t they quit the church and try to run for political office lets see if they can win. Very few Reverands win political offices these days a malawi anachangamuka. Look at maurice munthali, so popular on the News but very few votes. Same with rev mwayi kamuyambeni of ntcheu. I wish men of God stuck to their calling just as the bible reads ‘the son of man did not come to be served but to serve’. Tawawoneni ati afuna kuyendela pelete. Na apa pokhapo Major 1 amakugayani