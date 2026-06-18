No Memo, No Paper Trail: Explosive Testimony Raises Fresh Questions Over Chilima Flight Authorization

A senior government witness has delivered a startling account to the parliamentary inquiry into the June 10, 2024 aircraft tragedy, revealing what he describes as a breakdown in standard procedure, missing documentation, and unusual last-minute travel decisions surrounding the ill-fated trip involving late Vice President Saulos Chilima and his delegation.

Office of the Vice President Principal Secretary Eric Yesaya told the ad-hoc committee that he never saw any official memo requesting presidential authorization for the hiring of a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft for the journey to Mzuzu—a key procedural step he said is normally mandatory.

Yesaya testified that, by established practice, formal memos are always prepared and submitted to the President for approval whenever an aircraft is hired for official use. He cited previous instances, including trips to Karonga and Mangochi, where such authorization processes were followed.

But in this case, he said, the process appeared to have unfolded differently.

“I did not see any memo written to request the President for authorization,” Yesaya told the committee, adding that under normal circumstances the approval chain involves several formal steps before any aircraft is released.

He further disclosed that he was only informed late in the evening—around 6pm on June 9, 2024—by former Office of the Vice President Principal Secretary Luckie Sikwese that the Vice President and his delegation would travel to Mzuzu the following morning using an MDF aircraft.

According to Yesaya, this short notice stood in sharp contrast to established administrative procedures that typically require time for documentation, clearance, and presidential authorization.

“Surprised by the Speed of Events”

Yesaya, who told the committee he was in South Africa at the time arrangements were being made, said he was shocked by how quickly the process unfolded compared to normal government protocol.

He said he was particularly surprised that the travel arrangements appeared to have been finalized within a day, despite what he described as a standard multi-step approval process.

He further told the inquiry that he had no knowledge of how former Principal Secretary Sikwese executed the process, and was not aware of any formal documentation supporting the aircraft hire.

Changing Travel Plans and Confusion Over Funeral Attendance

The Principal Secretary also raised concerns about shifting travel instructions involving the late Vice President’s schedule.

He told the committee that Saulos Chilima initially indicated he would not attend the burial of the late Ralph Kasambara, as he was expected to see off President Lazarus Chakwera on a separate engagement.

However, Yesaya said he was later informed that Chilima would in fact attend the funeral, a development he described as unexpected.

He added that initial arrangements had been made for former Second Lady Mary Chilima to represent the Vice President at the funeral, including accommodation bookings at Mzuzu Hotel.

“At that time, I was in South Africa, and the instructions I was giving were related to travel arrangements for Madam Mary Chilima,” he told the committee.

No Paperwork Seen, No Clarity Given

In one of the most striking revelations, Yesaya told the inquiry that he did not see any official memo or documentation relating to the flight arrangements for the trip.

He said the absence of paperwork was unusual, especially for a military aircraft used for high-level government travel, which normally requires strict authorization procedures.

Yesaya further stated that, due to time constraints, standard procedures may not have been followed in full—but he emphasized that he had never before seen a Vice President travel on an MDF aircraft without complete documentation.

Inquiry Probes Chain of Decisions

The testimony adds a new layer of scrutiny to the parliamentary ad-hoc committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the June 10, 2024 tragedy.

Lawmakers are now expected to probe the chain of decisions, communication breakdowns, and authorization procedures that preceded the flight, particularly focusing on whether established government protocols were followed—or bypassed.

As the inquiry continues, Yesaya’s account has intensified public attention on the administrative processes inside the Office of the Vice President and raised further questions about how the final travel arrangements were executed in the crucial hours before departure.

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