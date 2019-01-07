Nomads contest Precious deal: FA Malawi to rule on Sambani’s 3-year contract with Bullets

Be Forward Wanderers have protested against their their age-old rivals Nyasa Big Bullets signing of blossoming left-back Precious Sambani on a three-year deal, claiming the player’s loan agreement which the Nomads had with Sambani’s parent club Namiwawa Madrid ,was valid and due to expire on January 27 2019.

Wanderers are arguing that according to the agreement they had with Namiwawa Madrid, they were supposed to be offered the first option of signing him permanently.

Mike Butao, Wanderers general secretary (GS), confirmed that the club has written Football Association of Malawi (FAM), to complain that both Bullets and Namiwawa have breached the terms of the contract.

He said Wanderers started contract negotiations with Sambani and he even got part of the agreed signing on fee only to learn last week that he has signed for Bullets.

Butao said Wanderers are going to contest the matter “vehemently” because it argues that it is illegal and not proper.

Wanderers David Kanyenda said the loan agreement was executed on Jnauary 27 2017 for a period of two years.

“Accordingly, it was due for expiry on January 27 2019.”

In a letter to FAM, Wanderers argue: “ Todate, the loan agreement subsists and remains enforceable. It is a fundamental term of the loan agreement that Namiwawa should not sell or offer for sale the player to another club unless there is breach of contract by Wanderers which we submit is not [the] case.”

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said they have signed Sambani using the proper procedures, having approached his parent club following the expiry of his loan deal at the Lali Lubani Road outfit..

Namiwawa director Silas Luwindo also dismissed Wanderers’ claims, saying the player has been sold to Bullets because the Nomads failed to pay the transfer fees during the agreed period.

Luwindo said Wanderers indeed had the first option to buy the player and Sambani really wanted to play for the Nomads, but said because of some officials that were dilly-dallying, he thought it wise to move on.

