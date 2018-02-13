Nomads plot revenge on AS Vita as Kamwendo is out with red card

Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman wants revenge over AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for inflicting the Malawi football kings the biggest blows in the CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg in Kinshasa last Sunday.

The Nomads were forced into DRC’s popular Kwasa-kwasa dance with by their hosts with 0-4 defeat in Kinshasa .

The return match is on next Wednesday February 21 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe and the Nomads seek revenge to do their signature bekeshu jive at home.

Wanderers need to win by 5-0 margin in order to sail through to the next round.

Osman has admitted that it a tall order but not an impossible mission.

He said his side needs to improve technically before the return match.

AS Vita Coach Jean-Florent Ikwange Ibenge has said they will not rest on their laurels in their return match, saying Nomads are down but not out.

“We cannot write off Wanderers more especially that they will be playing at home. They can pull a shock result,” he said.

He said if they compare the teams in the Champions League, Malawian sides are not really top sides but it is also important for them not to underrate Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Wanderers skipped Joseph Kamwendo will not feature in the return leg following the red card he received in Kinshasa.

