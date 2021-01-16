Nomads set to return to winning ways

Mighty Wanderers FC will be looking to return to winning ways in the TNM Super League when they host Tigers FC on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Nomads lost 2-0 in their previous game against Karonga United, with the result leaving them in 11th position in the league table.

The Lali-Lubani Boys have won 1 game against TN Stars, drawn three times against Silver Strikers, Mzuzu Warriors, Kamuzu Barracks and lost twice to Mafco and Karonga.

However, come Sunday, according to Captain, Alfred Manyozo Jnr they cannot afford another loss or draw.

“We are all set and no excuse because we need to make our supporters believe in us again that we can upset the tables,” said Manyozo Jnr.

The Nomads will however miss the services of their two players, Stanley Sanudi and Ted Sumani to injuries.

Sanudi sustained a knee injury during their game against TN Stars while Sumani has a sprain ankle.

Coach Bob Mpinganjira has enough players who can do him a good job INCLUDING Vincent Nyanguru, Mike Tetteh, Felix Zulu, Rafiq Namwera and Yunusu Sherrif.

Tigers FC, who are struggling after showing an exit door to Rodgers Yasin , have now Travor Kajawa as the new coach.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!