Nomads skipper Manyozo says the champions responded well

June 25, 2018 Arkangel Tembo -Mana Be the first to comment

Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo jnr  praised the never-say-die attitude of his side after  a spirited perfomance from central region where they collected six points against Kamuzu Barracks and Blue Eagles.

Yamikani Chester on the run with the ball against Blue Eagles .Pic Arkangel Tembo

Alfred Manyozo Jnr

Wanderers supporters on cloud nine in the stands against Blue Eagles pic Arkangel Tembo

Kamwendo celebrate a goal with Police salute .Pic Arkangel Tembo.

Wanderers players celebrating their second goal Pic Arkangel Tembo

The Nomads clipped Kamuzu Barracks 2-1 on Saturday before beating the Area 30 cops 3-0 on Sunday.
The two victories  handed the Nomads  a huge boost in the battle to defend title.
Manyozo was in the end happy with the effort of his players in getting the six vital points against the stubborn Lilongwe giants.
The Nomads  have now moved to 9th position with 14 points. They have an advantage as they have played few games.
Manyozo said: “We  really worked for the goals that we scored against Blue Eagles on Sunday.I think in the first we had a few good, clear-cut chances that we did not take. I must also salute my friends for responding very well.
“I am really happy with the fighting spirit from the guys. I think they left everything in the field today and that’s what we have been asking from them.
“Today they showed that they can still give us that and we are really proud of them.”
The Nomads next assignment is on Saturday against Nchalo United at Mangochi Stadium before facing on Dwangwa United 24 hours later at Balaka Stadium.
