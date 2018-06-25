Nomads skipper Manyozo says the champions responded well

Be Forward Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo jnr praised the never-say-die attitude of his side after a spirited perfomance from central region where they collected six points against Kamuzu Barracks and Blue Eagles.

The Nomads clipped Kamuzu Barracks 2-1 on Saturday before beating the Area 30 cops 3-0 on Sunday.

The two victories handed the Nomads a huge boost in the battle to defend title.

Manyozo was in the end happy with the effort of his players in getting the six vital points against the stubborn Lilongwe giants.

The Nomads have now moved to 9th position with 14 points. They have an advantage as they have played few games.

Manyozo said: “We really worked for the goals that we scored against Blue Eagles on Sunday.I think in the first we had a few good, clear-cut chances that we did not take. I must also salute my friends for responding very well.

“I am really happy with the fighting spirit from the guys. I think they left everything in the field today and that’s what we have been asking from them.

“Today they showed that they can still give us that and we are really proud of them.”

The Nomads next assignment is on Saturday against Nchalo United at Mangochi Stadium before facing on Dwangwa United 24 hours later at Balaka Stadium.