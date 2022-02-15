Nomads upbeat on Chiukepo

Mighty Wanderers have said former Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames striker Chiukepo Msowoya has what it takes to help the team.

Wanderers board secretary Humphreys Mvula said Chiukepo, who was offloaded by their rivals, would contribute to the team.

He said they needed a player of his calibre to replace Vincent Nyangulu, who sneaked out to Mozambique for greener pastures.

“Chiukepo is a top striker whose pedigree is there for all to see. He has been a top striker for Bullets and other teams he has played for. It’s not surprising that he was also a top striker for the national football team.

“We need his services and that’s why we have given him a chance to be assessed. It’s up to the coaches to decide whether they will need him or not depending on his performance during training ahead of the season kickoff,” said Mvula.

But he said discussions to offer him a contract were underway.

However, Chiukepo said he was looking forward to playing for the Nomads after his release.

Reacting to Bullets dismissal, he played down, saying his contract had come to an end but that does not mean the end of the road for his footballing career.

‘I thank you for being behind me throughout my career. I hope you’ve enjoyed these 9 years as much as I have. I want to make it clear that I am not quitting football just because my contract with People’s Team has ended. There is more to come and I will be getting in touch with you all,” he said in an emotional statement.

The former Escom United player also had stints at South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Rwanda’s Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) Football Club.

His goal in the run to the 2010 Angola Africa Cup of Nations against Egypt inspired Malawi to qualify for the tournament at the expensive of the Pharaohs.

