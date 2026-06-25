Nophichuwa appointed Head of Governance at Standard Bank Malawi

Standard Bank Malawi has appointed Nophichuwa Namuthuwa Tsamwa as Head of Governance and Company Secretary, effective 10 July 2026, strengthening the bank’s leadership bench at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny across the financial sector.

In a statement, the bank said the appointment underscores its commitment to maintaining robust governance standards and ensuring continued alignment with regional and international compliance expectations.

Tsamwa has spent 11 years at Standard Bank, holding roles in legal advisory, corporate governance, and board advisory.

Her experience, the bank said, positions her to play a central role in supporting board effectiveness and reinforcing governance frameworks across the institution.

The bank added that it “looks forward to her leadership and impact” as she assumes the role.

Her appointment comes as Malawian banks face increasing pressure to strengthen oversight structures, improve disclosure practices and respond to evolving regulatory demands — areas in which Tsamwa has built her professional track .

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