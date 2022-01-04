North refs urged to desist corruption

Football referees in the northern region have been urged to desist corruption as they discharge their duties to ensure development of the game and growth in their career.

The remarks were made by the Vice General Secretary of the National Referees Committee (NRC), Clemence Kanduku, on New Year’s Eve at Nsondozi Beach Lodge in Chintheche, Nkhata-Bay where the referees had an end of year get together.

It has become a tradition for referees in the northern region to come together at the end of every year to reflect on their successes and challenges after a football season.

Addressing the referees on the night of December 31, 2021, Kanduku reminded them of cases of some referees who were suspended and some banned from officiating matches during the season, all because of corruption.

“Fellow referees, this is a straight forward issue. You become a darling of corruption, you miserably ruin your career as a referee. Let us always work hard to grow in our career by among other things, desisting corruption at all times,” remarked Kanduku who owns a FIFA badge.

Taking his turn, Chairperson for the Northern Region Referees Association, Misheck Juba, thanked the referees for contributing money towards the function. He also asked leaders in the districts to encourage more females to take up the refereeing career.

Juba also admitted that there was lack of knowledge in laws of the game by some referees in the region.

“It was observed during the season that some us lacked knowledge of the laws of the game. My advice to you all is that let us read more and train hard for us to be competent referees,” remarked Juba.

A referees’ representative from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Mabvuto Msimuko, emphasized the issue of physical fitness in the refereeing career.

“It’s that simple. Laws of the game minus fitness means no refereeing. Therefore, on top of having good knowledge of the laws of game, let us always train hard so that we always pass physical fitness tests administered by FAM for us to be competent referees,” Msimuko said.

Before the party at Nsondozi Beach Lodge, the referees visited children at Chintheche Rural Hospital, played a social football against Chintheche Socials at Chintheche Community Ground and then threw themselves into the waters of Lake Malawi to relax for some hours.

A total of 47 referees (5 female and 42 male) from across the whole northern region attended the event.

