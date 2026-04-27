“Not a Personal Attack”: Atupele Muluzi Defends Criticism of Govt While Reaffirming Respect for President Mutharika

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has moved to clear the air over growing claims that his recent remarks on leadership and reform are directed at President Arthur Peter Mutharika, saying such interpretations are misplaced.

In a public statement released today on his Facebook page, Muluzi said he is “concerned” by assertions that his calls for change amount to personal attacks on the Head of State, stressing that he holds Mutharika in high regard.

“APM is our President, elected with a strong mandate to deliver for the people of Malawi. I hold him in high regard and look to him as a father figure,” he said.

Muluzi revealed that his last meeting with Mutharika was in March 2025, when he paid a courtesy call at the President’s residence in Mangochi. He described the engagement as cordial, noting that the two discussed the country’s future. He emphasized that his respect for the President “remains unchanged,” pushing back against narratives suggesting a strained relationship between the two leaders.

At the same time, Muluzi underscored his constitutional role as an opposition leader, saying speaking out on national issues should not be misconstrued as hostility.

“As a leader of an opposition political party in a democratic Malawi, it is both my duty and responsibility to speak on issues affecting our nation and to hold government to account where necessary,” he said.

He added that his comments on leadership and reform are grounded in national interest rather than personal motives, emphasizing that criticism in a democracy should not be personalized.

Muluzi concluded by reiterating his commitment to contributing to Malawi’s development through constructive engagement.

“My focus remains clear: to contribute to building a better Malawi for all as a member of Malawi’s opposition,” he said.

The clarification is likely to influence ongoing political debate, as it signals Muluzi’s intention to remain vocal on national issues while maintaining a respectful stance toward the presidency.

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