Notorious motorcycle thieves arrested in Kasungu

December 7, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango – Nyasa Times

Police in Kasungu on Sunday arrested three most wanted motorcycle robbers who have been terrorizing the kabaza operators in the district.

The suspects have been identified as a 25-year-old Masutso Banda from Mavuto Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) M’mbelwa in Mzimba, Abel Banda, 21, of Jumbo Village in T/A Simulemba in Kasungu and Frank Phiri, 22, of Chimbaye Village in T/A Wimbe in Kasungu.

The arrest was effected after they robbed Joel Kamanga of King Lion Motorcycle and Cellphone Shop on the night of Saturday.

Kamanga was coming from Hanyezi Village and upon reaching Chipumba Village; the three stopped him for a lift, claiming that their motorcycle had broken down.

Barely minutes after he picked them, the criminals attacked him and robbed his motorcycle and a phone.

Kamanga shouted for help and some well-wishers came and managed to catch the robbers and recovered the stolen items.

The police say the suspects will answer the charge of robbery, which contravenes Section 300 of the Penal Code.

