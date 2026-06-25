NRFA Secures K70 Million Sponsorship Deal

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has secured a K70 million sponsorship package from Chiwemi Investment for its League One competition ahead of the new football season.

Under the new agreement, the competition will be known as the Chiwemi Investment Northern Region League One, a development that stakeholders say reflects the growing competitiveness of football in the region and the association’s effective administration.

The sponsorship marks a significant increase from the previous K25 million package, providing a major financial boost that is expected to strengthen league operations and enhance the overall football experience for clubs, players, and supporters.

Speaking during the sponsorship unveiling ceremony held at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu, NRFA Chairperson Masiya Nyasulu described the deal as a major milestone for football development in the Northern Region.

“We have been managing our league with very limited resources for many years. Now we know we will be able to run our league professionally. We will safeguard this sponsorship and ensure that we effectively market Chiwemi Investment’s products,” said Nyasulu.

Chiwemi Investment Legal Advisor and Finance Director Mphatso Kaonga said the company’s support is aimed at promoting a strong football culture in the region.

“We are ready to continue sponsoring the league as long as the resources are managed properly. This is part of our corporate social responsibility, and we want to see football in the Northern Region grow and improve,” said Kaonga.

Speaking on behalf of participating teams, Norman Mvula of Vision Soccer Academy welcomed the sponsorship, saying it would motivate teams to perform better.

“We greatly appreciate this significant gesture by Chiwemi Investment. I encourage all teams to work hard and make this league competitive,” he said.

NRFA believes the sponsorship will not only improve the management and visibility of the competition but also contribute to the broader goal of identifying and nurturing football talent in the Northern Region.

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