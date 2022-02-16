Nsanje DC hails Prophet Bushiri for his unceasing love and support to disaster survivors

District Commissioner (DC) for Nsanje, Dr. Medson Matchaya, and Traditional Authority (T/A) Nyachikadza have hailed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his tirelessly efforts to provide social support to survivors of Cyclone Ana in the district.

Bushiri is currently in Lower Shiri districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje where he is complementing the government efforts to alleviate suffering among the communities affected by the natural disasters by distributing various food and non-food items to the survivors.

This is part of his 10-day camping in disaster-hit districts of the Southern Region. On Tuesday, Bushiri hit Nsanje where he donated bags of maize to over 2, 400 families sheltered at two different camps.

In their separate speeches, DC Matchaya and Nyachikadza described the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) as a true fried and special guest for the poor.

“We are grateful to you for the enormous support you are providing to the people affected with the disaster,” said Matchaya.

Last week, Bushiri announced that he will camp in Lower Shire for 10 days to concentrate on reaching out to more victims of Tropical Cyclone Ana.

So far, 8, 000 households have been reached with various relief items in Thyolo, Mulanje, Chikwawa and Nsanje districts.

Besides the donation in Nsanje on Tuesday, the ECG leader—in a quest to appreciate the devastation and offer spiritual support—visited several camps, including hard-to-reach areas, which can only be accessed through taking boats.

In his remarks, Bushiri vowed to soldier on with the project, emphasizing his call to every Malawian against looking away when thousands are hungry and homeless because of disaster.

“We are responding to the call the President of this country made to reach out to disaster victims. I am happy that our work is progressing well,” he said.

Bushiri also hailed different individuals and organizations that have stepped in to help the victims hit by tropical cyclone.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!