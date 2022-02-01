Ntcheu procurement officer admits high levels of corruption in procurement deals

A procurement officer at Ntcheu District Council, Promise Chisema, made a rare confession on Tuesday that there is high level of corruption in the procurement of materials and services for the implementation of development projects in the district.

Chisema made the confession during a training for councillors, members of Parliament (MPs) and selected members of the service committees in the district.

The training was organized by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe (CCJP Lilongwe) through Voices and Actions for Accountabilities in Malawi (VAAM) project.

VAAM is a three-year project being financed by Hivos and is being implemented in Blantyre, Dowa, Mangochi, Ntcheu, Mzimba, Mzuzu and Zomba.

In Ntcheu, councillors, participants to the training workshop took the procurement officer to task, accusing her office of inflating figures in procurement deals it makes with suppliers of goods and services.

Senior Chief Makwangwala wondered why the office does not want to work with councillors and MPs in the spirit of transparency and accountability in the procurement of materials for development projects.

In her response, Chisema, who tried her best to control her cool, admitted that some public officers have taken advantage of the high illiteracy levels of the people to abuse public money.

She, however, challenged the participants to rise and defend public resources by engaging public officers where they suspect mis-procurement.

