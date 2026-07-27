Ntcheu to host six-day Maseko Ngoni festival with delegates from five countries

Organisers of this year’s uMhlangano WaMaseko Ngoni Cultural Festival have set the event’s budget at K180 million, ahead of the annual gathering scheduled to run from 31 August to 5 September in Nkolimbo Village, under Inkosi Kwataine in Ntcheu.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust Secretary General Kandi Padambo Ndau said the organising committee had planned a series of fundraising activities, including golf tournaments and dinner and dance events, to help meet the budget.

He appealed to individuals and the corporate sector to partner with the trust through sponsorship and contributions as preparations for the festival get under way.

“This year’s festival will run for six days with various activities planned throughout the week. Support from individuals and corporate organisations will be key to help us meet our budget and successfully host the event,” he said.

The festival will also serve as a platform for discussions on a range of social issues, including efforts to combat child marriage and gender-based violence, environmental conservation, and national unity.

Ngoni people from across Malawi are expected to attend this year’s festival, alongside delegates from Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, eSwatini and Lesotho.

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