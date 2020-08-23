Ntchisi records first coronavirus death

August 23, 2020 Pauline Kaude -Mana Be the first to comment

Ntchisi District on Saturday recorded its first coronavirus (Covid-19) death.

Burial of Covid-19 victim

According to Ntchisi District Health Promotion Officer, Samson Mfuyeni, the deceased was a 75-year-old man who died at Kamuzu Central Hospital Isolation Ward where he was referred to last Monday.

Burial was conducted by health personnel as per guidelines.

The district has so far recorded four confirmed Covid-19 cases, two recoveries and one active case. The patient is on self-isolation.

