Ntchisi records first coronavirus death

Ntchisi District on Saturday recorded its first coronavirus (Covid-19) death.

According to Ntchisi District Health Promotion Officer, Samson Mfuyeni, the deceased was a 75-year-old man who died at Kamuzu Central Hospital Isolation Ward where he was referred to last Monday.

Burial was conducted by health personnel as per guidelines.

The district has so far recorded four confirmed Covid-19 cases, two recoveries and one active case. The patient is on self-isolation.

