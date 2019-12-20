Ntopwa gifted 3 points: Masters no show again

Ntopwa Football Club was on Thursday gifted three points and three goals after Masters Security failed to show up for their final league match slated for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Without kicking a ball, Mighty Tigers also collected maximum points plus three goals 24 hours before as Masters Security again failed to show up at Kamuzu Stadium.

In both matches, the referees followed the rules by waiting for Masters to show up for 30 minutes as per requirements before simultaneously handing victories to the two sides.

This means that Ntopwa who were in their debut season of the elite league have finished the 2019 season with 35 points from 30 games.

The league ends this coming Sunday with two highly anticipated decisive matches.

Leader Nyasa Big Bullets welcome TN Stars at the Kamuzu Stadium while second placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers travel to Lilongwe to face already relegated Mlatho Mponela.

Bullets have 67 while the nomads have 66.

Blue Eagles are on third position with 53 points same as Silver Strikers but the Police outfit has a better goal difference.

Civil Sporting FC completes the top five list with 44 points.

