Nutrition promoters hail Afikepo programme in Chiradzulu

Community-based nutrition promoters in Chiradzulu District have commended Afikepo Programme for teaching them how to prepare and preserve locally-sourced foodstuffs.

In an interview on Sunday, Mary Mgodi said the programme has taught them how to prepare nutritious food for children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

She said: “We now know that we can preserve tender pumpkin pieces for future use.

“We have also learned how to cook nutritious porridge for our under-five children.”

Another promoter Eliza Maliko said she learned how to make nutritious sweets out of locally-sourced fruits.

“These foods will boost nutrition among children,” she said.

However, both promoters said there is low adoption of lessons among community members.

In a separate interview, health surveillance assistant Ennette Kwalira commended communities for adopting food preparation and preserving technology which Afikepo introduced.

“The programme has helped communities to prepare six groups of food to improve nutrition at household level,” she said.

World Vision Malawi is implementing the programme in the area and recently conducted cooking demonstrations with promoters.

According to a 2016 Malawi Demographic and Health Survey, 37 percent of children in the country are stunted.

Afikepo is a Malawi Government programme which seeks to improve nutrition status of under-five children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with support from the European Union

