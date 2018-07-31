Nyasa Bullets registers 2800 supporters

Barely a month after Nyasa Big Bullets announced plans to have its supporters registered; the team has currently registered 2,800 full members across the country.

Speaking in an interview, Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya confirmed the development adding plans were in place to register 5,000 supporters in two weeks’ time.

“As of now, we have managed to register about 2800 people. We are very excited as these supporters have been registered in a space of a month, without advertising or campaigning for the project.

“The project will help in establishing how many active supporters the team has and provide a platform for the supporters to develop ownership of the club through a registration card they are being given after registering,” said Haiya.

At the end of 2016, Bullets signed a partnership with Nyasa Manufacturing Company on a five-year contract, and one of the agreed terms with the cigarette producing and selling company was to commercialize the club.

The commercialization of the club meant that the team would be run as a company and the registration of the supporters is one of the major elements.

The past years, Bullets rolled out the same campaign and the highest number of supporters they had was 750.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :