Nyasa Bullets sponsors coach, official for Afcon

Nyasa Big Bullets have sponsored the team’s board of directors vice-president Fleetwood Haiya and coach Kallisto Pasuwa to go to Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Bullets said in a statement Haiya and the Zimbabwean coach, who watched Malawi, Guinea game and Zimbabwe, Senegal match in Group would help them to have a feel of Africa’s biggest sports fiesta.

However, social medial was awash with news that the Zimbabwean coach was on Football Association of Malawi payroll to spy on his native country for Flames.

But Pasuwa categorically denied the allegations, saying it is a joke for his compatriots to think that he is on the Flames mission.

“Nyasa Big Bullets has sent coach Kalisto Pasuwa to Cameroon to watch 2022 Afcon final so that he has a feel of the biggest football showcase in the continent. Pasuwa is there with Bullets Vice president Fleetwood Haiya,” reads a statement.

The move shows that the team has confidence to offer him a new contract after the expiry of his three-year contract in which Pasuwa has won three consecutive league titles and a FDH Cup.

FAM has also sponsored heads of affiliates and some of the association’s executive committee members to the games for a study tour.

