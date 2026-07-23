Nyirenda named FDH Bank Premiership Coach of the Month after perfect record

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Wedson Nyirenda has been crowned FDH Bank Premiership Coach of the Month for June, after guiding his side to a flawless record throughout the month.

Nyirenda saw off competition from Ekhaya’s Enos Chatama, Civil Service United’s Abbas Makawa and Silver Strikers’ Peter Mgangira to land the monthly award, having led the People’s Team to victory in both of their league fixtures during the period.

His 100 per cent record proved decisive, with the trio of nominees each managing just a win and a draw from their two matches over the same period.

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