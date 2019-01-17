Official complains DPP zealots demanding land without following procedures

An official in the Ministry of Lands, Ruth Banda, has said they are facing undue pressure from governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) zealots demanding pieces of land in different parts of the central region, without following laid down procedures.

The official said this during a tour by Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development Jean Kalirani at the Central Lands Office at Area 3 in Lilongwe.

But Kalirani urged the officials to report such incidences to the ministry headquarters, saying the conduct by the party members were unlawful.

Kalirani was accompanied by the ministry’s Principal Secretary Janet Banda.

According to Banda, the new Land Act will benefit Malawians as it safeguards their rights to own land in the country.

She said the Land Act also provides for women’s land rights because they are the biggest agricultural producers but are the least when it comes to land ownership.

Banda said the new land laws are providing “social protection and social development, including safeguarding the land rights of vulnerable groups, especially women.”

She said the law is ensuring “equitable access to land, tenure security and sustainable socio economic development.”

Currently, foreigners can obtain freehold land on a provision that the land is first offered to Malawian and only when no citizen comes forward to buy it at the published price.

The new Land Act stirred controversy in 2016 after some traditional leaders, who have traditionally been custodians of land, felt the laws usurped their powers

