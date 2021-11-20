Old Mutual donates MK2 million worth of medical equipment to Nyasa Health Centre

Premier financial services provider, Old Mutual Malawi Limited, has donated medical equipment and other apparatus to a maternity wing at Nyanja Heath Center in Lilongwe rural, bringing hope of a reduction in maternal deaths and neonatal mortalities.

Nyanja Health Centre, which started operating last year and serves 58, 000 people, has had dysfunctional maternity wing due to lack of apparatus, a situation, which reportedly forced scores of expectant mothers to walk several kilometers to Nathenje and Mtenthera Health Centres in order to access services.

Speaking during the handover of the equipment, Chief Executive Officer for Old Mutual Malawi Limited, Edith Jiya, said the company is a responsible corporate citizen.

“We believe that in our role as a responsible corporate citizen, we need to look at the needs of the communities and help where we can. This is just part of the work we have done so far. We will continue to work alongside communities in order to make life better,” Jiya said.

According to Jiya, Old Mutual Malawi Limited worked with Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO), which helped the company in identifying gaps at Nyanja Health Center, resulting in the operationalization of the maternity wing at the facility.

Chief Medical Officer for Lilongwe DHO Marry Chinseu Nkunika and Senior Chief Kalumbu commended Old Mutual for the donation, saying “it is timely”.

