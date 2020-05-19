Ombudsman says probe into Councils K90bn abuse over

The public protector – Ombudsman Martha Chizuma says her office has completed investigations into allegations that Councils could not account for K90 billion meant for public money.

The Office of the Ombudsman started the investigations last year after reports that most councils were abusing and misusing public money at the expense of public services.

“We have finalized the inquiry. Experts are now analyzing every detail of the investigation before we take the next step,” said Chizuma.

She said her office takes issues of abuse of public money seriously because this affect public service delivery to an ordinary man.

“We took this matter very seriously, we put all our energy into it, we ensured that we conducted the investigation efficiently,” she said.

This comes at a time when there are reports of abuse of council money by officials including some district commissioners who collude with accounts personnel.

