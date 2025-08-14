OPINION | Chakwera’s Northern Region Flavour — How MCP Is Outsmarting the Opposition

President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent political push in the Northern Region is no routine campaign trail. It’s a calculated masterstroke that has propelled the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) several moves ahead of its rivals.

For decades, the North has felt like Malawi’s neglected child — politically overlooked and underdeveloped. Chakwera is rewriting that story. His frequent appearances at cultural events, roadside rallies, and infrastructure inspections signal a clear message: the North matters.

This is a sharp break from MCP’s long-standing image as a Central Region–centric party. Now, with deliberate consistency, Chakwera is positioning MCP as a truly national force — one that treats the North as a strategic cornerstone, not a political afterthought.

The boldest stroke came with his pick of Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, a proud northerner, as running mate. This is no token nod to regional representation. By tying Mumba’s candidacy to an aggressive campaign schedule in the North, Chakwera has blunted criticism that the move is symbolic. He has made it look like a genuine power-sharing pact.

Crucially, his visits are tied to concrete commitments — road projects like Chiweta–Mlowe and Mpamba–Chikwina–Usisya, new water schemes, and infrastructure upgrades in Mzuzu. These aren’t promises whispered in Lilongwe; they are pledges made on northern soil, directly to the communities that stand to benefit.

Symbolism has been just as potent. Chakwera became the first sitting president to watch a TNM Super League match in Chitipa, a gesture that electrified young voters. His appearance at the Umthetho Festival deepened ties with traditional leaders — the grassroots power brokers of the region.

The North has long been a hotly contested battleground, with AFORD, UTM, DPP, and independents all vying for space. By moving early and engaging directly, Chakwera is not just protecting MCP’s turf — he’s eating into his rivals’ base and forcing them onto the defensive.

In Malawian politics, emotional connection beats manifesto bullet points. Chakwera’s Northern play is proof that presence, respect, and follow-through can shift the political map. If the opposition hopes to catch up, they’ll need far more than slogans.

For now, Chakwera’s northern strategy looks less like a gamble — and more like a checkmate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :