Opinion: Gentlemen, sex workers are complaining, pay them after enjoying their service

I’ve had personal encounters with sex workers who have voiced their grievances, and their stories are deeply troubling. In every profession, there is an unspoken but universally understood principle: a fair exchange of goods or services deserves fair compensation. Why, then, does this basic tenet of respect and decency seem to falter when it comes to sex workers?

Sex work, though stigmatized, is a reality in Malawi and across the globe. It is a service industry, just like any other. These individuals provide companionship, intimacy, and human connection—services that often fill a societal void. Yet, their experiences reveal a grim pattern of exploitation, deceit, and abuse at the hands of those who willingly seek them out.

Stories of clients refusing to pay, framing sex workers for theft, or outright abusing them are both shocking and disgraceful. These actions not only harm the workers but also strip away the humanity of the perpetrators themselves. Let me be clear: engaging a sex worker and then refusing to pay is theft. Worse still, abusing or threatening them is a crime that must be called out for what it is—violence.

Gentlemen, if you choose to procure the services of a sex worker, honor your commitment. Running away, withholding payment, or resorting to threats damages your reputation and diminishes your character. It speaks to a fundamental lack of integrity.

Imagine walking into a restaurant, eating a meal, and then leaving without paying. Society would rightly label you a thief. The same principle applies here. Payment is not just about money—it is a sign of respect for the time, effort, and trust extended by another human being.

Sex workers, like everyone else, deserve to be treated with dignity. They have families to feed, bills to pay, and dreams to pursue. They are not objects to be used and discarded but individuals contributing to society in their own way.

It is troubling that sex workers often face ridicule and abuse, not only from clients but also from law enforcement and healthcare professionals. This is a failure of our collective humanity. We cannot claim to stand for justice and equality while ignoring the rights of a vulnerable group.

I urge men who engage with sex workers to act with honor. Pay for the services you’ve agreed upon and treat the individuals you encounter with respect. To law enforcement, healthcare providers, and society at large: do better. Protect the rights of these workers, and ensure their complaints are heard and acted upon.

As a nation, we must confront the double standards in how we treat sex workers. The Constitution guarantees rights and dignity for all Malawians, and no one should be excluded from this promise.

Gentlemen, it’s simple: honor your commitments. Pay for services rendered. Show respect. Anything less is a stain on your character and a betrayal of the values we claim to uphold as a society. Let’s do better—for them and for ourselves.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!