Opposition against unstainsble youth internship project

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has criticised government for the newly-created youth internship and tree planting initiatives announced in the proposed K1.504 trillion 2018/19 National Budget.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe announced a K4.8 billion allocation to the Youth Internship Programme designed to recruit 5 000 youths aged between 18 and 30, to be placed in various ministries, departments and local councils.

Gondwe also additionally committed K5 billion for tree planting and care programme that will employ another 10 000 youths.

“The objective of this programme is to equip the youth with knowledge, skills and ethics as a way of nurturing them for a career in the Civil Service as well as in the private sector,” he said.

But MCP spokesman on finance Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi queried government for allocation of K5 billion to tree planting exercise when all along the Ministey of Energy , Natural Resources and Mining has been managing the tree planting activities.

“The Malawi College of Forestry should handle the programme instead,” Dzonzi proposed.

He also wondered what criteria would government use to select youth for the 17 000 internship opportunities under the K4.8 billion allocation.

Commenting on the same matter, Peoples’s Party (PP) spokesperson on finance, John Chikalimba said the allocations should be scrutinized.

Finance minister said government was opening up jobs in the civil service, such as teaching and nursing, where for a long time recruitment was frozen, a move aimed at pacifying those frustrated by growing unemployment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :