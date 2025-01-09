Opposition Parties Demand Electoral Reforms Ahead of 2025 General Elections

In a significant development, key opposition parties in Malawi have united to demand comprehensive electoral reforms from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the National Registration Bureau (NRB) ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

In a joint statement signed by leaders of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Transformation Movement (UTM), United Democratic Front (UDF), and People’s Party (PP), the parties called for the resignation of the MEC Chairperson and the Principal Secretary for NRB, citing a lack of transparency and fairness in the ongoing voter registration process.

The opposition coalition outlined a series of demands to ensure that all eligible voters are registered and able to participate in the upcoming elections. Among their key demands are the extension of the voter registration period, integration of fresh civil registration, and the adherence to legal directives for an independent audit of the voter’s roll. They also emphasized the need for manual transmission of results to address identified vulnerabilities in electronic management devices.

The coalition criticized MEC and NRB for several procedural and legal lapses, including non-compliance with judicial directives and insufficient communication regarding registration centers. They highlighted logistical challenges such as long distances to registration centers, stockouts of registration forms, and operational delays, which they claim have disenfranchised many potential voters, particularly in rural areas.

Additionally, the parties called for an audit of national IDs at the SFFRFM warehouse and the release of NRB data for individuals who registered but have not yet received their IDs. They urged MEC and NRB to act swiftly to address these concerns to ensure an inclusive, transparent, and credible electoral process.

The opposition leaders warned that failure to address these issues could undermine the integrity of the 2025 General Elections, calling on Malawians, civil society organizations, and international observers to join their advocacy for electoral reforms.

As the country approaches a critical electoral period, the opposition’s united stance and their demands for accountability signal heightened scrutiny on the electoral process, with potential implications for Malawi’s democratic landscape.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!