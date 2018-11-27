Over 1500 primary school teachers  storm Capital Hill over promotions

About 1600 primary school teachers have stormed Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe and are holding a vigil at Ministry of Education headquarters to force the government promote them.

The sight of 1600 primary school teachers, abandoning classes and loitering at the seat of government is not only nasty but embarrassing to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government.

One of the teachers, Takiswa Munthali said instead of addressing the issue, ministry of Education officials have been shouting at them.

“We are not living CapitalHill, we are starting our vigil today. We will leave only after getting our promotion letters,” said Munthali.

Munthali said the group will not use violence but peace inorder to achieve their demands.

Some of the teachers were promoted years back but the government is not effecting new salaries forcing them to join the disgruntled teachers who are demanding promotions.

Officials from the government were reluctant to comment on the matter but Teachers Union of Malawi officials said they gave the teachers a go ahead after government’s empty promises to promote the teachers.

