Over 200 cancer patients on waiting list for specialized treatment abroad

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says about 200 cancer patients are on the waiting list for specialized treatment abroad because the National Cancer Centre in Lilongwe is yet to be completed.

Construction of the facility started in 2018.

Khumbize Kandodo told Parliament on Monday that the centre is not yet complete, saying this is the reason people are still going outside the country for radiotherapy services.

She said the referring of patients outside the country is draining forex.

According to the minister, US $2 million is used in a year to send patients outside the country for treatment.

Chiponda said currently there are over 400 patients waiting to go for treatment abroad and cancer patients make half of the list.

However she said her ministry will ensure that the Cancer Centre is fully functional by end of this year.

