Over 41 prisoners graduate in various skills

Over 41 prisoners have graduated from Balaka-Half Way House in various trades and ready to start a new life after prison with new skills.

They have graduated from intensive learning in carpentry and joinery, electrical installation, plumbing, tailoring, and welding and fabrication.

A statement from Malawi Prison Service says After six months training, the inmates were awarded certificates by TEVETA and got take home tools as a starter pack.

Balaka Half-Way House is a facility where inmates whose sentences are about to expire are taken and enrolled in various trades as part of the rehabilitation programmes being offered by the Malawi Prisons Service to prisoners.

Prison authorities say this was the first cohort of prisoners who are still serving to graduate.

Two previous cohorts were of prisoners whose sentences had already expired, says the statement

“Prisoners at this facility are called “residents” and are provided descent meals and accommodation.

“The Half-Way House programme is very crucial for prisoners’ successful reintegration into their respective societies,” says the statement.

