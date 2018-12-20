Oxfam urges Malawi teachers to be responsive to gender issues﻿

Oxfam, a global aid and development charity, has urged teachers in the country to be responsive to promotion of gender issues in their schools as one way one mainstreaming it.

Linga Mihowa

The Deputy Country Director for Oxfam Malawi, Lingalireni Mihowa said thiswhen she opened a two day briefing for Teachers code of conduct and Gender Training at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

She said teachers have a crucial role to promote gender issues in their schools as one ways of making sure that the girl child develops interest to remain in school.

Mihowa observed that once gender issues are promoted in schools in the country cases of child marriages among teenage girls would drastically reduce.

“Teachers need to be in the forefront in taking gender issues in their schools and should have keen interest to ensure that gender related issued are enhanced for the betterment of the country.” The deputy country director added.

She singled out the role of mothers groups in various school as a vital component of ensure that girl is protected from several abused their face within schools and communities.

Mihowa explained that the overall objective of the training is to orient teachers on the code of conduct and how they could make the school gender responsive.

She said the code of conduct aims at encouraged teaches to desist from indulging themselves into acts of misconduct.

“It is very sad to note that there are number of cases of gender related violence teachers are making in schools. We want the trend to stop and be custodian of promotion of gender bets practices in schools.” Mihowa pointed out.

Education Division Manager for Shire highlands Division, Harris Kachale bemoaned lack of proper coordination in the education sector in administering bursaries in schools.

He noted that some needy students are having multiple sponsors due to lack of coordination saying this need to be looked at critically

Oxfam in partnership with Girls Empowerment Network (GENET)and Centre for Alternative for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC)is implementing Project Improving Secondary School Education for Malawian girls (ISEM) and project direct; Safe Education Projects respectively to address the challenge of low enrolment and retention of girls in Community Day Secondary Schools in the country.

Oxfam with funding from European Union (EU) organized a training on teacher’s code of conduct and Gender targeting selected Community Day Secondary Schools from the projects’ impact districts.

Participants of the training were drawn from Mchinji, Kasungu, Phalombe, Dowa, Lilongwe and Balaka.

