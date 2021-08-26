PAC says Chris Chaima Banda not among confirmed diplomats

The Parliamentary Public Appointments Committee (PAC) has disclosed that the former Presidential Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto, Chris Chaima Banda, is not among the people the Committee has confirmed to represent Malawi at a foreign mission.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera appointed Chaima Banda to head Malawi Mission in Brasilia (Brazil).

But as he was waiting to appear before PAC, which would subsequently confirm his appointment, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested him alongside former Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala, and leader of the opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Enock Kamzingeni Chihana.

But a document circulating on the social media indicates that Chaima Banda is still bound to represent Malawi at an embassy in Brasilia.

This surprised Malawians, with others accusing President Chakwera of being a hypocrite in his fight against graft.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, PAC chairperson Joyce Chitsulo clarified that Banda is not among the confirmed officials.

“Actually, he never turned up for the confirmation hearing. Anakana [He refused]. This means that he will be replaced,” said Chitsulo.

Chaima Banda, Kambala and Chihana were arrested on allegations that they conspired to make a public officer to abuse public office by attempting to influence National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hellen Buluma, to prioritise three specific companies in the fuel importation deals late last year.

They all denied the charges when they appeared before the magistrate court in Lilongwe.

