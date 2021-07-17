Paramount Holdings Managing Director Prakelsh Gedial arrested for using fake dealer certificate

Fiscal Police in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe have arrested director and owner for Paramount Holdings Limited Prakash Ghedia for allegedly using a fake dealer manufacturing certificate to acquire both public and private contracts in Malawi.

Police have confirmed the arrest saying they indeed have arrested and keeping in custody an Asian man whose is a business owner in connection with a fake dealer certificate.

“It is true we are holding an Asian business proprietor but investigations are still going on and therefore we might not divulge more on the matter,” said a fiscal police officer privy to the case.

Ghedia, an Asian was arrested Friday yesterday afternoon after Police verified that he was indeed using a fake manufacturing certificate.

Ghedia and his Paramount Holdings created a fake Yamaha dealership certificate when in Malawi only Stansfield Motors is an authorised dealer for Yamaha Products in Malawi.

Using the same certificate Paramount Holdings has recently won multimillion tenders from government and private sectors.

Among the most recent tenders to supply Yamaha motorcycles include a tender at Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES), Ministry of Health and also Jhipiego an NGO affiliated with John Hopkins.

“Apparently he has been getting some protection because of political connections and now we have busted his syndicate.

“He has been bribing officials to win tenders using the fake certificate. During DPP he won so many tenders and apparently under Tonse he has been able to influence his way to win more tenders” a source at area 30 Police.

Paramount Holdings Limited, owned by Prakash Ghedia, has been a lucky dealer that has won several public and private contracts – a situation which has attracted the wrath of local firms who accuse the company of ‘hijacking’ tenders through backdoor dealings.

A few days ago Paramount Holdings found itself in a collision course with other bidders after being awarded another contract to supply motorcycles to National Local Government Finance Committee.

Paramount Holdings Limited came into limelight two years ago – after it was reported that the firm took a government evaluation team, mainly from Ministry of Health, to Dubai and paid them hefty allowances under the pretext of inspecting supplies.

