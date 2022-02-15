Parliament gets hard on backbencher seen distributing political party regalia at parliament

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara says the National Assembly will take disciplinary action against a member of parliament who was seen distributing political party regalia at parliament.

But Gotani Hara has not named the legislator and did not say the backbencher was from the government side or the opposition.

She said the backbencher was seen distributing the party regalia on Wednesday last week.

The Speaker has reiterated that it is not allowed for MPs to distribute such material at Parliament because it can cause chaos.

On wearing political party regalia in Parliament as observed last week Wednesday, Hara has reiterated that it is also out of order.

The Speaker says her office has identified the said legislator who was distributing political party clothes at Parliament and will take action.

