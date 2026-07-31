Parliament session cut short after microphones break down — forcing MPs to reconvene on Monday

Chaotic scenes unfolded in parliament Friday after a technical breakdown left MPs unable to use their microphones, forcing the session to be abandoned early.

Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman was quick to alert IT technicians to t

he fault, but despite their best efforts, the glitch could not be fixed in time — leaving officials with no choice but to suspend proceedings until Monday.

Suleman confirmed that MPs will now be forced to return to finish the remaining business when parliament reconvenes.

The session had originally been scheduled to run until 12:00pm, but the mounting technical woes saw it grind to a halt at just 11:50am — robbing MPs of the final ten minutes of debate.

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