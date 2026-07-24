Parliament sitting extended to August 7 as MPs face packed agenda

President Peter Mutharika has thrown MPs an extra week in Parliament, extending the current sitting by seven days after lawmakers failed to wrap up their business on schedule.

MPs had originally been expected to close the parliamentary session on 31 July 2026, but the President has now pushed that deadline back to 7 August 2026, giving legislators extra breathing room to finish their deliberations.

Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman broke the news to MPs, confirming the President’s decision to extend the sitting and allow business inside the chamber to continue for a further week.

The extension comes at a time when the House has been grappling with a particularly packed agenda, with MPs having spent recent weeks locked in fierce debate over a string of high-profile issues, ranging from government borrowing and public finance concerns to contentious questions over land, corruption cases and constitutional reform.

Insiders say the sheer volume of business before the House — coupled with lengthy question-and-answer sessions between ministers and backbenchers — has left MPs struggling to work through everything on the order paper within the originally allotted timeframe.

Under Malawi’s constitutional arrangements, the President holds the power to determine when parliamentary sessions begin and end, meaning any extension must be formally sanctioned from State House before MPs can continue sitting beyond a previously announced closing date.

While such extensions are not unprecedented, the seven-day addition will nonetheless be seen as a signal that government business — including any outstanding bills, motions or ministerial statements — remains unfinished, with MPs now handed extra time to see it through.

It remains unclear exactly which items on the agenda prompted the need for additional sitting days, though sources close to Parliament suggest ongoing scrutiny of government spending and various ministerial responses to backbench questions may be among the factors behind the delay.

The extension will also provide additional time for select committees to finalise reports on matters referred to them during the course of the sitting, with several MPs having called in recent weeks for more thorough scrutiny of government programmes and expenditure.

Parliament is now expected to continue its business uninterrupted until the newly confirmed closing date of 7 August, at which point MPs will formally adjourn until the next scheduled sitting.

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