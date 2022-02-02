Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee summons Chizuma

Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has summoned Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma over the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) decision to refuse to give consent order on the prosecution of businessman Ashok Nair.

Legal Affairs Committee chairperson Peter Dimba has confirmed that his committee wants to hear the side of story from Chizuma on the decision to refuse to give consent order to prosecute the businessman.

Director of Public Prosecutions Steve Kayuni rejected granting a consent order to ACB to prosecute Nair’s case, forcing the committee to summon Kayuni to explain reasons for the rejection.

In the meeting that was held in camera, Kayuni told the Committee that ACB did not submit other documents and this led to the rejection.

Dimba said the committee will make its position on the matter after meeting Chizuma.

