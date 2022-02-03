Passport crisis looms in Malawi

February 3, 2022 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Malawi risks a passport crisis as government says it has not yet identified a new supplier if electronic passports a month after a contract with Techno Brain was terminated.

Wellington Chiponde
Spokesperson for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Wellington Chiponde said government is yet to identify a new electronic passports supplier.
Techno Brain Global was awarded a US$60.8 million contract by the Malawi government in 2019 to supply of 800 000 electronic passports.
Government terminated the in December last year following allegations of corruption.
Currently, the department is only able to print a few passports due to lack of necessary resources.
Chiponde said the government is still in the process of identifying a new contractor.

