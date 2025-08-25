Passport Printing Gains Momentum: Over 1,000 Issued as Govt Moves to Clear Backlog

The long wait for passports is finally easing as Malawi has begun clearing a massive backlog of over 100,000 applications, with more than 1,000 passports already printed in just days.

Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma confirmed yesterday that printing resumed last week in Lilongwe and is now in full swing.

“This is an accumulation of several years, and the backlog now stands slightly above 100,000 applications,” said Ching’oma. “But I can assure the nation that printing will not be disrupted again. This time, the system is fully owned by the Malawi Government—unlike before when it was under private control.”

The new Madras Security Printers system is built with advanced technology, including biometric capture devices, secure web applications, encryption tools, and a robust database. It has the capacity to produce at least 2,000 passports daily.

The contract with Madras, valued at $29.9 million (about K52.7 billion) for five years to produce 500,000 passports, is significantly cheaper than the controversial Techno Brain deal, which was pegged at $60.8 million for only 300,000 booklets over three years.

For thousands of Malawians who have been stranded without travel documents for over a year and a half, this breakthrough comes as a huge relief.

National Advocacy Platform (NAP) coordinator Benedicto Kondowe welcomed the development but urged government to speed up the process.

“Citizens have suffered for too long,” he said. “Extraordinary measures such as extended working hours, more staff deployment, and even faster technologies must be used to clear this backlog.” He also stressed the need for transparency to restore public confidence in passport issuance.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda earlier cancelled the Techno Brain contract, citing irregularities in the deal signed under the former Democratic Progressive Party administration.

With the new system now in place and government ownership guaranteed, Malawians can finally expect smoother, faster, and more reliable passport services.

