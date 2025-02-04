Patricia Kaliati Implicated in Shocking Child Trafficking Scandal: Mother Declared Dead to Steal Her Children

In a recent investigation by the Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) Malawi, former Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, has been implicated in a case involving the alleged falsification of a woman’s death to facilitate the adoption of her three children.

Background of the Case

In 2016, Agness (a pseudonym to protect her identity), a 43-year-old resident of Chilimba Village in Mulanje District, was hospitalized due to illness. Upon her discharge, she discovered that her three children had been taken to the Good Samaritan Children’s Home. She was informed by her grandmother that the children were removed by individuals associated with the orphanage, allegedly under the directive of Mrs. Patricia Kaliati.

Alleged Falsification of Death Certificates

Documents reviewed by PIJ reveal that both Agness and her ex-husband were declared deceased in 2016 through falsified death certificates issued by the Registrar General’s office. These fraudulent documents were reportedly used to classify her children as orphans, thereby facilitating their adoption without Agness’s consent.

Financial Transactions and Adoption Process

Further investigation uncovered a payment agreement indicating that the adoptive parents paid $24,120 (approximately 42 million Malawian kwacha) to facilitate the adoption. This case highlights broader concerns about illegal adoptions in Malawi, where some adoptions have cost prospective parents up to $40,000 in fees, fueling unethical practices by lawyers, agents, and orphanages.

Legal Implications and Ongoing Investigations

The investigation suggests that several individuals, including agents, lawyers, court officials, and staff members at the orphanage, may have committed various crimes during this process, such as forgery, corruption, and abuse of office. These offenses carry significant legal penalties under Malawian law. Notably, Klaus Chikufenji, a Blantyre-based businessman and parliamentary aspirant, is currently facing charges related to human trafficking in connection with this case.

Patricia Kaliati’s Involvement

Agness’s statement to PIJ mentions Patricia Kaliati’s involvement in the removal of her children and their subsequent placement in the orphanage. Despite multiple attempts, Kaliati has not responded to PIJ’s inquiries regarding her role in this matter.

Conclusion

This case underscores significant concerns about unethical adoption practices and potential human trafficking in Malawi. The involvement of high-profile individuals, including former government officials, highlights the need for thorough investigations and legal accountability to protect vulnerable populations from exploitation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!