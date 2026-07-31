PDP leader Nankhumwa checks on Namiwa after mystery late-night police transfer

Opposition Peoples’ Development Party (PDP) president Kondwani Nankhumwa made a dramatic dash to Area 3 Police Station in Lilongwe this evening to visit detained activist Sylvester Namiwa, branding his overnight transfer between police stations without bail a “violation of human rights” and a “disrespect of democratic principles.”

The high-profile show of solidarity saw Nankhumwa personally checking in on the Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), whose arrest last Thursday has ignited a fierce political storm and sparked accusations of mistreatment behind bars.

Namiwa was arrested on charges of publishing false news and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, after reporting to police headquarters in Lilongwe following a summons — in a case that has since snowballed into a full-blown political row.

Nankhumwa did not hold back in his criticism, insisting that moving Namiwa from Lingadzi Police to Area 3 without granting him bail amounted to a serious human rights breach.

He has since urged activists and civil society organisations across the country to speak with one voice against what he described as an alleged abuse of Namiwa’s rights.

His visit comes just days after Leader of the Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda used parliament to demand Namiwa’s “immediate and unconditional” release, claiming the activist had been denied access to food and warm clothing while in custody, and revealing he himself had been the only person granted access to see him.

Banda had painted a grim picture of Namiwa’s condition, telling MPs he could “confirm that Namiwa is in a bad state” and insisting police must either release him or formally charge him with an offence.

He further claimed he had been barred from praying with the detained activist, alleging police officers were “under order” to prevent it.

Those explosive claims were swiftly rejected by Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhitho, who dismissed the allegations as false and insisted Namiwa was not being denied basic necessities, stressing that due process of the law would be followed throughout.

Tonight’s sudden transfer of Namiwa from Lingadzi Police to Area 3 Police Station — and Nankhumwa’s swift appearance there just minutes later — is likely to reignite scrutiny over how the case is being handled, with opposition figures increasingly rallying around the detained activist as a symbol of what they describe as growing political persecution.

Namiwa, a prominent and often outspoken civil society figure, has built a reputation over the years for holding those in power to account, frequently clashing with government officials over issues of governance, corruption and accountability.

His arrest has therefore struck a nerve well beyond party lines, drawing concern from rights groups and opposition politicians alike who fear the case could be politically motivated.

Namiwa is expected to remain in police custody until his court appearance, where he is set to apply for bail — a hearing that will now be watched closely amid the mounting political pressure surrounding his detention.

Neither the Malawi Police Service nor the Ministry of Homeland Security has yet issued a fresh statement on the reasons behind tonight’s transfer between the two stations, or on Namiwa’s current condition following the move.

As the political temperature continues to rise, all eyes will now turn to what happens next — with questions mounting over whether Namiwa will be granted bail, formally charged further, or continue to be held as investigations proceed.

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