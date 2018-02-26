Pentecostal Life Church to hold healing and deliverance crusade in Mzuzu March 3

The Pentecostal Life Church International (PLCI) has organised a two day healing and deliverance crusade which will take place on 3rd and 4th March at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu.

PLCI is a church which started way back in 2009 under the vision of Apostle Prof. Kingstone Prince Ngwira.

Among its objectives is to raise a generation that will serve God with excellence and empowered to do exploits among others.

During the healing and deliverance crusade, the Church is also on a mission to plant one of its branches in the northern region, besides conducting different crusades within and outside Lilongwe.

The General Secretary for the Church, Pastor Albert Bazuka Chipeta said ) in an interview that every year the church organizes crusades on a specific theme saying this time around the theme falls under ‘Loose him and let him go’.

“The idea came after seeing that many people are oppressed by the devil and his yokes for instance the issues of poverty, sickness and witchcraft among others. We want God to loosen them and let them go freely,” Chipeta said.

According to Chipeta the crusade will be unique as compared to other events that the church has been conducting saying the function is all about winning souls, changing people and transforming the nation.

“The people are going to experience the hand of God with signs of wonders following them and they shall be transformed spiritually,” he said.

Chipeta further said the church has also a mission to launch its branch in Mzuzu City on top of Namitete and Ndirande branches in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

Ministration will be done by different Pastors including Apostle Prof. Kingstone Ngwira, Pastor Salima, Pastor Albert Chipeta, and Pastor Prince Ngwira among others, and music will be provided by PLCI Chosen Generation dancers and Evance Meleka among others.

Confirming about the event, Evance Meleka told Mana that he is more than ready to spice up the occasion, promising to show his talent as a gospel musician.

“I am already prepared to perform during the event. I will show people what God has invested in me as I always do. People shall see the powers of God through my singing,” Meleka confirmed.

PLCI as a church has plans of opening another branch in Zomba, in October this year.

