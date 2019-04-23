People with albinism hit at govt over ‘false promises’ on K250m action plan, personal security alarms

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has hit at government for failing to honour its pledge to roll out a K250m plan of action and failure to buy personal security alarms for each person with albinism.

President of APAM Overstone Kondowe said the plan of action would have helped end the abductions, attacks and killings of people with albinism.

He said the plan of action could also have kicked off the construction of secure houses for people with albinism most of whom are poor and live in dilapidated houses which exposes them to attacks and abductions.

“There is no progress at all. The president promised this one month and two weeks ago and we were told that Treasury has already released the money but up to now, there is nothing,” said Kondowe.

He said the personal security alarms were vital in as far as the security of people with albinism is concerned as they can just press a button when they are under attack.

There are about 15, 000 persons with albinism in Malawi.

Minister of Infornation and government spokesperson Henry Mussa said everything is on course, saying the delay is because the government has to follow procurement procedures.

“Treasury indeed released the money and we are now at the procurement stage for the alarms and building materials. We cannot just purchase things anyhow using tax payer money without following the procurement law,” he said.

He asked APAM to be patient.

